© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

2026 Primary Live Blog

Wyoming Public Radio | By Wyoming Public Media
Published August 17, 2026 at 10:15 PM MDT
A silhouette of a hand feeding a ballot into a box
element 5 digital
/
unsplash

Wyoming Public Media is tracking the Aug. 18 primary election online and on the air.

Watch this page for updates throughout the day on Tuesday. You can also find live results from the Associated Press linked below:

You can also catch us on the radio at the start of the hour starting at 7 p.m.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 ElectionsElectionswyoming electionsWyoming LegislatureU.S. SenateU.S. House of Representatives
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media
Related Stories