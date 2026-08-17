2026 Primary Live Blog
Wyoming Public Media is tracking the Aug. 18 primary election online and on the air.
Watch this page for updates throughout the day on Tuesday. You can also find live results from the Associated Press linked below:
- Statewide Offices: Governor, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction, State Treasurer, State Auditor
- Federal Offices: U.S.House of Representatives, U.S. Senate
- State House
- State Senate
You can also catch us on the radio at the start of the hour starting at 7 p.m.