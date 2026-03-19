Military vet Kevin Christensen announced U.S. House run

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A sixth Republican has announced a run for Wyoming’s lone U.S. Congress seat.

Kevin Christensen grew up in Casper before embarking on a nearly three-decade military career and a stint with the Lockheed Martin Corporation in Washington, D.C. His specialty was in tactical missile systems, according to his campaign website .

Christensen received multiple honors during his military service, including the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Star Medals and the Valorous Unit Citation for his combat leadership of Task Force Gunslinger in Iraq . He also served on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, advising senior military and civilian leaders on national defense matters.

He returned to Wyoming in 2019 to lead the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) High Plains District in Casper, where he also oversaw the Casper Interagency Dispatch Center and National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.

He said his focus is on fiscal responsibility, individual liberty, and fighting federal overreach, and that “the current federal debt is our largest national security threat and cannot continue to be deferred.”

“Wyoming’s future relies on leaders who stand firm to protect our freedoms and ensure our lands remain accessible to those who call this state home,” he said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

Christensen lists three pillars : “combat-tested leadership, grounded in duty, focused on results;” “stewardship that protects our land, our livelihoods, and our access;” and “fiscal discipline with practical, measurable solutions.”

He is the only candidate whose campaign materials don’t mention his stance on Pres. Trump.

Christensen joins a crowded primary field to fill the seat held by Rep. Harriet Hageman , who’s vying to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ in the upper chamber. Lummis announced in late December she would not seek a second term .

So far, campaign finance reports show current Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray leading the way with $500,000 raised. Casper entrepreneur Reid Rasner had raised over $210,000 by the end of December.

Former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow , Casper Army veteran David Giralt and Wyoming Senate Pres. Bo Biteman have also filed to run for the office.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.