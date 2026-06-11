Kayaker found dead in Yellowstone Lake in YNP

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Boaters found a deceased kayaker in Yellowstone Lake earlier this week.

Forty-one-year-old Brandon Rhea of Denver was discovered in the water on the northwest shore of the lake near Bridge Bay in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on June 8.

National Park Service rangers responded and recovered the body, as well as a capsized kayak and personal belongings.