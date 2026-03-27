UW names final candidates for president

The University of Wyoming (UW) has narrowed the search for its next president to two finalists.

More than 100 applicants sought to replace the outgoing President Ed Seidel. He has served in the role since 2020 and will retire from Old Main this summer .

The final candidates include UW’s own College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources Dean Kelly Crane, whose relationship with the university began in the 1990s . He has held leadership roles at UW since returning to the state 15 years ago.

The other finalist is Shane Reeves, a brigadier general who has served in several legal positions for the U.S. military and taught law at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point .

Crane and Reeves will host public presentations and Q+A sessions on campus on March 30 and 31 respectively.

In the 24 hours following the campus visits, faculty, staff, students and other members of the UW community are invited to provide feedback through online questionnaires .

The UW Board of Trustees will have the ultimate say in choosing the university’s next president. The successful candidate will likely assume the role July 1.