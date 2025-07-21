UW president stepping down next summer

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel announced July 21 he will be stepping down when his contract expires next summer.

Seidel was hired in 2020 and will have completed two three-year contracts by the time he leaves.

"Serving as president of the University of Wyoming has been a tremendous honor for me," Seidel said in a release . "It has been a great privilege to work on behalf of our students, our university community and our state. I'm deeply proud of all we've accomplished together during the past five years."

He did not give a reason for the timing of his decision in the release.

Throughout his six years, Seidel oversaw the university's pandemic response and fielded several mandates from the Republican-run state Legislature, including a repeal of gun-free zones and a ban on DEI programs .

He also helped outline UW's commitment to freedom of expression .

In recent months, Seidel came under fire from faculty and donors for the abrupt removal of a popular dean and several other high-profile removals that critics said were completed under a "shroud of secrecy."

Seidel was the sixth UW president since 2013, and the longest-serving in that time.

