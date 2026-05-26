Wyoming State Forestry Division holds preparation meeting ahead of wildfire season

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now , a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

Wyoming wildfires always have the chance to quickly get out of control, where it takes multi-agency efforts to get them contained. A couple of those agencies recently met to make sure if flames rage, response is coordinated.

Jerod DeLay with the Wyoming State Forestry Division stated, "It's just so we get on the same page, you know, have those preseason meetings."

Before fire season really sparks, the Wyoming State Forestry Division decided it was time to host a wildfire readiness meeting with other key state agencies, with the topics of interagency communication, resource coordination and operational capabilities on the table.

One of those other agencies present in that meeting was the Wyoming Army National Guard, an asset I'm told is crucial in fighting fires when needed.

"They have the capability to fill a need, to fill a hole that there's a lot of times needed on wildland fires, especially with the hoist ships and then also with the bucket drops," added DeLay.

Wyoming News Now spoke with the National Guard, who acknowledges the importance of "staying ahead of the game," especially when lives are on the line.

Brigadier General Michelle Mulberry, director of joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard, said, "We've gotten to know each other. We've gotten to know each other's capabilities, what we can bring to the fire. So if something does happen when we get on scene, that's not the first time that we've met each other,” said Brigadier General Michelle Mulberry, director of joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard.

Discussions also included the lessons learned from last year's wildfire season, where Mulberry stated she feels they are prepared to keep Wyomingites safe.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to make sure the citizens of Wyoming and the communities of Wyoming are taken care of, and that we're protecting the folks on the ground fighting the fires,” she said.

The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and representatives from the governor's office were also a part of these conversations.