Laramie County Commissioners vote on workforce housing “man camp” delayed

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

A final decision by the Laramie County Commissioners on a proposed workforce housing development in Cheyenne was delayed. Iron Guard Workforce Housing wants to build up to 800 modular housing units, but delayed the vote due to internal holdups.

The commissioners were supposed to discuss and make a final decision on a Class C conditional use permit for the project at their meeting on June 2.

However, Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said those with the project asked for the process to be pushed back, since some internal kinks need to be worked out first.

"We had heard the day before [that] the applicant was going to request a postponement while they were going through some contractual things between the current landowner,” said Malm.

The discussion and vote will show back up at the next commissioner meeting, with another chance for the public to speak.

"Because of that, we felt that it was best to hold the public hearing when we were actually going to consider and make a determination on the action," said the commissioner.

According to Malm, the permit the commissioners are discussing is only for 200 RV spots.

"It's not for the full workforce housing project that they intend to do. They will likely have to annex the land to access city services to be able to accommodate that," he said.

The next Larmie County Commissioner meeting is on June 16.

