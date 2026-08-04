© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Unsung Heroes of Hollywood #618: Papers of Gene L. Coon and George Pal

Published August 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Page of the script for “Metamorphosis”, an episode of Star Trek written by Gene Coon, May 3, 1967. Box 28, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Unsung Heroes of Hollywood - Papers of Gene L. Coon and George Pal image1.jpg
Page of the script for “Metamorphosis”, an episode of Star Trek written by Gene Coon, May 3, 1967. Box 28, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
First page of the story treatment for Genesis II by Gene L. Coon. Box 26, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Unsung Heroes of Hollywood - Papers of Gene L. Coon and George Pal image2.jpg
First page of the story treatment for Genesis II by Gene L. Coon. Box 26, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Scenes from the story board for Logan’s Run. Box 4, George Pal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Unsung Heroes of Hollywood - Papers of Gene L. Coon and George Pal image3.jpg
Scenes from the story board for Logan’s Run. Box 4, George Pal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of a draft of The Trouble with Tribbles: The Story Behind Star Trek’s Most Popular Episode by David Gerrold. Box 28, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Unsung Heroes of Hollywood - Papers of Gene L. Coon and George Pal image4.jpg
Page of a draft of The Trouble with Tribbles: The Story Behind Star Trek’s Most Popular Episode by David Gerrold. Box 28, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The American Heritage Center houses the papers of two influential Hollywood figures from the mid-20th century: Gene L. Coon and George Pal. Coon was known as "The Other Gene" by Star Trek fans. He was a prolific screenwriter. He invented the Klingons and other mainstays in the franchise. Pal, a producer and director, invented Puppetoons. He produced many science fiction and fantasy films in the 1950s and '60s.

Their collections reveal the challenging process of screenwriting and producing, with countless ideas and scripts that never made it to the screen.

Of the thousands of script submissions received by Star Trek each year, only a handful were purchased. Often, they went through multiple editing passes.

The archives also showcase the evolution of projects like Logan's Run and Genesis II.

For a glimpse into the creative process behind the scenes of TV and film production, see the papers of Gene L. Coon and George Pal at UW’s American Heritage Center

Tags
Archives On The Air Wyoming 250250 AmericaAmerican Heritage Center