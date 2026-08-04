Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 4

The Campbell County High School boys golf team recently returned from a national invitational. The Gillette News Record reports five athletes competed against state champion teams from across the country at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational in North Carolina. The Camels placed 32nd out of 55 teams.

A Star Valley girl has become one of the youngest to summit Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range. Buckrail reports 7-year-old Emmalynne Hamilton trekked over 58 miles with her friends and family to reach the top. Hamilton isn’t sure what mountain she’ll tackle next, but she’s already ready to climb another.

A Kemmerer museum has a new display item celebrating the history of both the state and the country. The Kemmerer Gazette reports “The Journey of America” quilt was created by members of the community. The volunteers who crafted the 36 squares had one guideline: create a 12-by-12-inch square inspired by American or Wyoming history.

YWCA Sweetwater County recently celebrated 50 years in the community. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the chapter has supported women and families through childcare, victim advocacy, and other programs.