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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 4, 2026 at 7:25 AM MDT

The Campbell County High School boys golf team recently returned from a national invitational. The Gillette News Record reports five athletes competed against state champion teams from across the country at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational in North Carolina. The Camels placed 32nd out of 55 teams.

A Star Valley girl has become one of the youngest to summit Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range. Buckrail reports 7-year-old Emmalynne Hamilton trekked over 58 miles with her friends and family to reach the top. Hamilton isn’t sure what mountain she’ll tackle next, but she’s already ready to climb another.

A Kemmerer museum has a new display item celebrating the history of both the state and the country. The Kemmerer Gazette reports “The Journey of America” quilt was created by members of the community. The volunteers who crafted the 36 squares had one guideline: create a 12-by-12-inch square inspired by American or Wyoming history.

YWCA Sweetwater County recently celebrated 50 years in the community. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the chapter has supported women and families through childcare, victim advocacy, and other programs.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel