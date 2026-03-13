© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

PRCA new headquarters will be in Cheyenne

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published March 13, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT
A man riding a bucking bronc with yellow livestock chutes behind him that say 'Wrangler NFR.'
Kathryn Coleman
/
PRCA
Brody Cress, of Hillsdale, placed second in the NFR's fifth go-round.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy will move to Cheyenne from Colorado Springs by 2029.

In January, the PRCA board of directors approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seriously consider moving the organization’s headquarters. The move was contingent on the Wyoming Legislature's approval of funding.

The budget that Gov. Mark Gordon signed includes $15 million to support the move.

The economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS already committed another $15 million. Cheyenne LEADS said that with funding authorized, the project can move forward. The next steps include negotiating a development agreement that will outline specific project terms, responsibilities and timelines.

Cheyenne LEADS said the PRCA Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy will be located in the Hitching Post District. That’s on the southwest corner of I-25 and I-80 interchange. The name Hitching Post District honors the long-standing legacy of the Hitching Post Inn, once a central gathering place for community and conversation, welcoming people from across the country.
Tags
Economy rodeoCheyenneWyoming Legislature
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Stories