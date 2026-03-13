PRCA new headquarters will be in Cheyenne

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy will move to Cheyenne from Colorado Springs by 2029.

In January, the PRCA board of directors approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seriously consider moving the organization’s headquarters . The move was contingent on the Wyoming Legislature's approval of funding.

The budget that Gov. Mark Gordon signed includes $15 million to support the move.

The economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS already committed another $15 million. Cheyenne LEADS said that with funding authorized, the project can move forward . The next steps include negotiating a development agreement that will outline specific project terms, responsibilities and timelines.

Cheyenne LEADS said the PRCA Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy will be located in the Hitching Post District. That’s on the southwest corner of I-25 and I-80 interchange. The name Hitching Post District honors the long-standing legacy of the Hitching Post Inn, once a central gathering place for community and conversation, welcoming people from across the country.

