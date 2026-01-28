PRCA signs agreement to seriously consider relocating to Cheyenne

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) board of directors approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seriously consider moving the organization’s headquarters, the PRCA Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy from Colorado Springs by 2029.

The move is contingent on the Wyoming Legislature's approval of funding.

The economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS has already committed $15 million. The Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) recommended in its budget markup to contribute $15 million to the project. But things may change as the state budget makes it through the legislative process starting on Feb. 9.

In a press release announcing the MOU, PRCA leadership said the state offers a friendly business climate and no state income tax.

"This is a strategic decision that positions the PRCA for the future," said Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. "Wyoming lives and breathes rodeo, and Cheyenne offers authenticity, visibility and alignment with our sport's values. The opportunity to build a purpose-driven campus that celebrates rodeo's history while supporting its growth is incredibly exciting."

The campus would be located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80. Gov. Mark Gordon helped advocate for the move.

"Rodeo has been a part of Wyoming since before we were a state. It is in our DNA. I grew up roping a dummy at every PRCA rodeo, first my dad and then myself, competed in," Gordon said. "There is no better place on Earth than right here in the Cowboy State for the PRCA to be headquartered. We have the legacy, respect the tradition, and will always honor the cowboy way and Code of the West. Powder River, Let'er Buck!"

If all goes to plan, the relocation from Colorado Springs to Cheyenne would happen in early 2029.

