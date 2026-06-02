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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Kenneth Casner is the lone Democrat running for governor

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:32 PM MDT
Ken Casner
Ballotpedia
Ken Casner

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Kenneth Casner of Elk Mountain filed to run for governor of Wyoming as a Democrat. This will be his third bid for the position. He also ran for governor in 2002 and 2018.

Casner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the core of his campaign is truth-telling and taking no money.

“I’m fighting for Wyoming now. I want to leave her in better shape than what she is today,” Casner told the Tribune Eagle.

He said he supports a state income tax, public school funding and focusing on history education in public schools.

While Casner is the only Democratic candidate for governor, there are four Republicans vying for the party’s ticket. The primary is on Aug. 18.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 ElectionsWyoming governorDemocrats
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
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