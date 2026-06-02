Kenneth Casner is the lone Democrat running for governor

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Kenneth Casner of Elk Mountain filed to run for governor of Wyoming as a Democrat. This will be his third bid for the position. He also ran for governor in 2002 and 2018.

Casner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the core of his campaign is truth-telling and taking no money.

“I’m fighting for Wyoming now. I want to leave her in better shape than what she is today,” Casner told the Tribune Eagle.

He said he supports a state income tax, public school funding and focusing on history education in public schools.