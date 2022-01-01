The Modern West: Podcast

-
The Modern West is getting a reboot! New host, new theme music, and brand-new stories just for this podcast. Season 1 starts September 17.
Nothing says summer like fishing.
Here's the story of an early 20th century Pakistani immigrant who created a life in Wyoming and set the path for others to follow.
It's horseracing season, but instead of thoroughbreds, meet America's original horse.
From the mighty moose to the tiny stone fly, scientists are learning more about the animals we live with in Wyoming. Meanwhile, in Idaho, a town is trying…
Men and women skiers might race down the same mountain, but the prize money at the bottom isn’t necessarily the same. Plus, how ice climbing is warming to…
New York, Milan…Casper? Opera comes to Wyoming.
Ski season is upon us as the sport faces major changes: how climate change is affecting ski resorts and whether downhill skiing is turning into a sport…
How the University of Wyoming hopes to increase Native American student enrollment, and how public school curricula represent indigenous peoples.
As the urgency around climate change increases, here’s a look at how the West is reacting.
The Mountain West's population boom is putting a squeeze on affordable housing. What's being done address the issue?
Are public lands meant to be used or protected?