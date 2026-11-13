Wyoming election results, Yellowstone grizzlies are dying, and more...
Stories
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More than 80 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem died this year, mostly because of humans. But researchers say overall population numbers remain stable.
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Republicans held onto supermajorities in the state capitol. But changes are likely still in store, with the Freedom Caucus losing its majority in the House and a third party gaining major status.
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UW and the north African nation are studying water scarcity, conservation and tourism. Ambassador Bill Bazzi says students from both nations benefit from the exchange.
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This summer, biologists discovered a fungus in Yellowstone that's lethal to the flying mammals. UW's Riley Bernard says tourists can help.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, Wyoming’s election results are certified. But what do they mean for Wyoming moving forward? A record number of Yellowstone area grizzlies are dying…but that may not spell trouble for the population. Hunger has been on the rise in Wyoming. We visit the frontlines, where assistance programs are struggling to meet the need. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1