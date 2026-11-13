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Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Wyoming election results, Yellowstone grizzlies are dying, and more...

By Evan Robinson-Johnson ,
Hanna MerzbachJordan UplingerKamila Kudelska Melodie EdwardsSophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:56 PM MST
A mama grizzly bear with little cubs in tall grass.
Dave Hensley
/
Flickr
Grizzly 399 with her cubs in Grand Teton National Park. She spent much of her life in the Pilgrim Creek area, where her ashes were spread.
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    Wyoming election results, Yellowstone grizzlies are dying, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, Wyoming’s election results are certified. But what do they mean for Wyoming moving forward? A record number of Yellowstone area grizzlies are dying…but that may not spell trouble for the population. Hunger has been on the rise in Wyoming. We visit the frontlines, where assistance programs are struggling to meet the need. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

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Evan Robinson-Johnson
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Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
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Jordan Uplinger
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
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Melodie Edwards
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
See stories by Sophia Boyd-Fliegel