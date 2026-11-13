Wyoming election results, Yellowstone grizzlies are dying, and more...

Today on the show, Wyoming’s election results are certified. But what do they mean for Wyoming moving forward? A record number of Yellowstone area grizzlies are dying…but that may not spell trouble for the population. Hunger has been on the rise in Wyoming. We visit the frontlines, where assistance programs are struggling to meet the need. Those stories and more.

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