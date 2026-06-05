Self deportation, county clerk election, bird watching, and more...
Stories
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Birding is having a moment right now. Roughly three in 10 people in the U.S. get out their binoculars and participate in the pastime in some way, and a new Jackson-based birding festival is tapping into that momentum.
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New technology intersects with traditional grazing in a double-win for wildfire mitigation and conservation.
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Millions of photos of the Cache-Game Creek system reveal hidden harmonies and that some wildlife are more sensitive than others.
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Watch WPR’s state government reporter’s highlights of the races that could tip the balance of power in the Legislature.
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The previous clerk was accused of counting error-riddled ballots and refusing to acknowledge the mistake.
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After Wyoming began cooperating with ICE, a woman who grew up in small town Wyoming chose to move to Mexico – a place she left when she was 7.
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The purplish weed sucks up nutrients before native plants have a chance, fills in needed gaps between sagebrush and leaves crispy dry fuel on the landscape all summer long.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, we hear from a woman who grew up in Wyoming but decided to self-deport. Weston County has a new clerk. This after two years of investigations into the former county clerk’s election mistakes. We tag along on one of the hottest outdoor recreation pastimes of the moment: bird watching. Those stories and more.