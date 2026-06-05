© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Video: Noteworthy primary races to watch

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:47 PM MDT
Versus screen of two republican men
Jordan Uplinger

We now know who’s running in the Republican and Democratic primaries coming up on Aug. 18. More than 150 people filed to run for the Legislature, and statewide and federal races are also packed. Wyoming Public Radio’s State Government Reporter Jordan Uplinger has been tracking candidate filings and making videos about it on social media. Here are his highlights of the races for the U.S. House and Senate and Wyoming’s governor.

As we heard from Jordan, the fields are crowded for Wyoming’s representation in Washington, D.C. But this is also a big year for the balance of power in the state Legislature. In the last election, a group of hardline conservatives called the Wyoming Freedom Caucus won a majority of seats in the state House. Will they be able to hold onto it is a big question leading into the primary election. Here’s Jordan’s breakdown of which races may tip the scales.

The Wyoming Primary is Aug. 18. Keep up to date with Wyoming Public Media’s election coverage by following our election information page.

Check out Wyoming Public Media’s Facebook, Instagram or YouTube pages to see more of Jordan’s videos.
Tags
Open Spaces Wyoming State GovernmentElectionsprimary candidates
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Related Stories