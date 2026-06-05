Video: Noteworthy primary races to watch

We now know who’s running in the Republican and Democratic primaries coming up on Aug. 18. More than 150 people filed to run for the Legislature, and statewide and federal races are also packed. Wyoming Public Radio’s State Government Reporter Jordan Uplinger has been tracking candidate filings and making videos about it on social media. Here are his highlights of the races for the U.S. House and Senate and Wyoming’s governor.

As we heard from Jordan, the fields are crowded for Wyoming’s representation in Washington, D.C. But this is also a big year for the balance of power in the state Legislature. In the last election, a group of hardline conservatives called the Wyoming Freedom Caucus won a majority of seats in the state House . Will they be able to hold onto it is a big question leading into the primary election. Here’s Jordan’s breakdown of which races may tip the scales.

The Wyoming Primary is Aug. 18. Keep up to date with Wyoming Public Media’s election coverage by following our election information page .