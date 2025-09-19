Coal money cuts, protecting the night sky, and more...
Stories
-
Wyoming lawmakers fear financial fallout from federal breaks to coal.
-
State government reporter Chris Clements will make a reporting swing through northeast Wyoming, interviewing residents of towns like Hulett about property tax cuts and the future of the state.
-
Steven Horn is a wildlife biologist by training and spent years working in conservation and agriculture in Colorado and Wyoming.
-
Veterans Talking to Veterans trains veterans and their spouses to be trauma-informed coaches, who then host weekly meetings around the state.
-
The remote-control bruin lets people practice their bear spray skills. Conflict prevention is a key part of state wildlife management.
-
But the updates are running years behind schedule.
-
A majority of farms in the United States are considered small, and Nevada is no different. Many provide food right back to the local community. But it's becoming increasingly more difficult for them to survive. That's the case for one family-operated farm in Fallon.
-
Flagstaff, Ariz,. became the first ever DarkSky Community in 2001. Central Idaho is home to the only DarkSky Reserve in the U.S. and Utah has the highest concentration of DarkSky places globally. More towns in Colorado want to join the ranks.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, the GOP spending bill that’s now law is throwing a curveball at state lawmakers. Kickbacks to Wyoming from the coal industry are a lot less now. Could you really defend yourself against a grizzly with bear spray? Some people found out when they practiced spraying a robo bear. And, F.E. Warren Base in Cheyenne will be the first to modernize its nuclear missiles under the Sentinel program. It means the Air Force will ask landowners for easements. Those stories and more.