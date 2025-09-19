© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Coal money cuts, protecting the night sky, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:03 PM MDT
Today on the show, the GOP spending bill that’s now law is throwing a curveball at state lawmakers. Kickbacks to Wyoming from the coal industry are a lot less now. Could you really defend yourself against a grizzly with bear spray? Some people found out when they practiced spraying a robo bear. And, F.E. Warren Base in Cheyenne will be the first to modernize its nuclear missiles under the Sentinel program. It means the Air Force will ask landowners for easements. Those stories and more.

Wyoming Public Media
