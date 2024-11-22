How the abortion ban was overturned, the future of energy and news, and more...
Stories
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on rolling back many of the climate-oriented, energy-transition policies of his predecessor. That’s led many of his supporters and the fossil fuel industry to celebrate and many environmentalists to panic. Yet amid these polarized reactions is a lot of uncertainty – especially in an energy-rich state like Wyoming University of Wyoming experts weigh in.
A Jackson resident’s journey with a rare diagnosis and the realities of making life saving technologiesIn a memoir, a Jackson Hole resident tells her story of receiving a rare diagnosis that takes her on a journey to find out the true costs of lifesaving technologies in the West.
This fall, the nearly 150-year-old remains of an Eastern Shoshone boy were brought back to the Wind River Reservation from the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. Former tribal leader John St. Clair escorted his relative’s remains and shared his own experience with the continued impacts of boarding schools and assimilation policy today.
The decision hinges almost entirely on a constitutional right Republicans fought for in the wake of the passage of the federal Affordable Care Act, allowing residents to make their own healthcare decisions.
Wyoming Public Radio reporters visited community colleges around the state to engage with students. More specifically, to try to get a better understanding of what young adults in Wyoming think of journalism and what journalists could be doing better.
The newly formed Wyoming Local News Fund conducted a survey of how Wyomingites feel about their news. The fund’s founder and director says Equality Staters want it local, digital and for free.
Listen to the Full Show
