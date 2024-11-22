How the abortion ban was overturned, the future of energy and news, and more...

Today on the show, more than a decade ago, Wyoming Republicans backed a change to the state constitution, which gave people the right to make their own healthcare decisions. It was meant to signal disapproval of the Affordable Care Act. That amendment was just used to strike down two near-total abortion bans in the state. Climate change, the energy transition, and affording everyday life are all big topics on our minds. How that all might be affected in Wyoming with Donald Trump as our next president. And we hear about bringing the more-than-a-hundred-year-old remains of an Eastern Shoshone boy back to the Wind River Reservation from an East Coast boarding school. Those stories and more.