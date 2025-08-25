Air Force unit lifts pause on M18 handgun after airman’s death at F.E. Warren

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command announced it’s lifting a pause on the use of M18 handguns by its airmen starting Aug. 25. In a press release announcing the lift, the Air Force said an inspection into possible defects led to the conclusion that the gun was “safe and reliable for use.”

That’s after Airman Brayden Lovan of the 90th Security Forces Squadron died on July 20 while on duty at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. The incident involved the use of an M18 pistol and kicked off the pause.

The Air Force’s inspection into the M18 found discrepancies with 191 weapons in its M18 inventory. According to the Air Force, the most frequent issue was related to component wear. All of the guns have been sent to get the necessary repairs.

The Sig Sauer M18 is the military’s version of the P320 handgun, another Sig Sauer product.

Sig Sauer has faced dozens of lawsuits in recent years claiming the P320 and its variants can fire without the trigger being pulled. In some cases, law enforcement officers were shot by their own guns.

The announcement from Air Force Global Strike Command follows the news that an airman had been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, obstructing justice and making a false statement in connection with the death of Lovan.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

