July 21, 2023

By Alex Hager,
Caitlin TanHannah HabermannJeff WhittingtonKamila Kudelska
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT
    Today on the show the federal government is spending billions on infrastructure projects, including ecosystem restoration. A look at what those dollars are buying for one Wyoming project. Wyoming is taking its first try at how to manage elk feedgrounds going forward. A draft plan was recently released. The Colorado River’s biggest water user is under a lot of pressure to cut back on demand. It’s a group of farmers in Southern California, and they have an idea of how to use less. And we meet plein air landscape artist Tony Foster who has an exhibit in Cody of the Green River. Join us for those stories and more on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.

Alex Hager
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West with the National Outdoor Leadership School.
Jeff Whittington
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
