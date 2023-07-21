© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, July 21, 2023

By Wyoming Public Media
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM MDT
Today on the show the federal government is spending billions on infrastructure projects, including ecosystem restoration. A look at what those dollars are buying for one Wyoming project. Wyoming is taking its first try at how to manage elk feedgrounds going forward. A draft plan was recently released. The Colorado River’s biggest water user is under a lot of pressure to cut back on demand. It’s a group of farmers in Southern California, and they have an idea of how to use less. And we meet plein air landscape artist Tony Foster who has an exhibit in Cody of the Green River. Join us for those stories and more on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.

