More than 70 new laws go into effect in Wyoming today. Here’s a sampling

Although lawmakers were focused on crafting a state budget during their session earlier this year, they also passed more than 70 new laws that take effect on July 1.

Among them are a new literacy program for public school students, incentives to become state firefighters and National Guard members, further revisions to property taxes and a requirement for hospitals to publish the costs of procedures.

To see all the bills lawmakers considered in 2026, visit the state Legislature’s website .

Making IWCA permanent

The state's version of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) is now permanent . The state adopted its own iteration a few years ago with a 2027 sunset date when it looked like the federal law might get struck down in court when the U.S. Supreme Court took on a case called Haaland v. Brackeen .

ICWA was passed in 1978 in response to a high percentage of Native children forcibly removed from their families and placed in new families that weren’t connected to their tribal communities. The federal law prioritizes keeping Native American youth with their communities and traditions in adoption and foster care cases.

Health

Birthing centers can now apply for Medicaid reimbursement for their facility and administrative fees . . These centers offer a delivery option that’s in-between having a baby in a hospital and having one at home. Several of these centers, where midwives perform low-risk deliveries, are popping up across the state to fill maternal care gaps. Up until now, the owners of these centers have said they’ve had to foot the bill for facility fees and other upfront costs, but now that will change. This was the first bill Gov. Mark Gordon signed this session.

The state’s portion of Medicaid reimbursement for emergency medical services (EMS) has increased to 100%. It’s using a $1.3 million appropriation from the state’s general fund with an equal federal match. By increasing the state reimbursement rate, EMS services will get paid more money to recoup their costs for the next two years.

Current Medicaid requirements for Wyomingites, in addition to adopting new federal regulations, have been codified . The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law last July, requires many Medicaid recipients to work or participate in qualifying activities for 80 hours per month unless they meet exemptions for disability, pregnancy, caregiving or other circumstances.

The Wyoming-specific requirements outlined in the law are that the individual applying must be a U.S. citizen with proof of identity and a Wyoming resident. An individual must also be eligible for one of the additional outlined criteria, including: being disabled according to Social Security guidelines, receiving Supplemental Security Income or being entitled to hospice services, among others.

The law also requires prior authorization from the state Legislature if the federal government expands eligibility requirements after July 1, 2026.

County memorial hospitals and hospital districts are now able to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. For a memorial hospital, the filing must be approved by the Board of County Commissioners, while a hospital district must post the bankruptcy petition and plan on any website operated by the district for at least seven days before the first public meeting, when the petition and plan will be considered.

Hospitals are now required to publish a list of standard charges for services online.

Physicians can now recommend and perform stem cell therapy on patients. Therapy can help repair injured or diseased tissues. A physician’s license can’t be revoked due to using or recommending stem cell therapy. Insurance can cover the procedure, but it is not required to. The law that was passed is similar to those passed in Florida and Utah recently.

Another new law protects pregnancy centers from government regulation. These centers, also known as “ crisis pregnancy centers, ” are often faith-based and provide free pregnancy tests and counseling to pregnant people. They say they provide resources to women to help them keep their babies, as well as adoption information, rather than providing abortions .

Housing

The Fast Track Permits Act puts local planning departments under a 30-day time limit to approve or deny residential building permits. Though several pieces of affordable housing legislation were proposed this year, HB0002 was the only to ultimately pass .

Taxes

The state’s long-term homeowners’ property tax exemption was amended so that the cut applies to 50% of a home’s fair market value, not its assessed value. The exemption only applies to the first $3 million of the home’s fair market value.

Education

Sweeping legislation revamps the way Wyoming funds public education. Notably, it gives teachers across the state raises . It also works in some, but not all, of the provisions required by a recent court ruling that found the state had chronically underfunded public schools. Since the passage of the budget, lawmakers on Wyoming’s recalibration committee have continued to chip away at other components of the funding model.

Lawmakers also tackled student literacy with new positions and programs.

One bill provided funding for a full-time position at WDE “to assist school districts in implementing a reading assessment and intervention program and language and literacy programs.” It supplemented this year’s main literacy bill, Senate File 59.

That bill established a statewide K-12 program for teaching students to read, making good on promises by various education stakeholders to tackle and improve literacy education in Wyoming. The program will be built on “evidence based language and literacy instruction, assessment, intervention and professional development that supports educators, engages families and promotes literacy proficiency for all Wyoming students.” It will also require dyslexia screenings in schools .

Lawmakers also boosted the Hathaway Scholarship payout by more than 70%, approving the award’s first major increase in its two-decade history . The state scholarship is available to graduates of Wyoming high schools who attended the University of Wyoming or any of the state’s public community colleges.

Military and fire

Soldiers with the Wyoming National Guard who reenlist or extend their service are now eligible for a bonus of up to $5,000. The Legislature set aside $1 million for the bonus.

Also, the Wyoming National Guard referral bonus program got a boost from up to $500 to up to $1,000. The program is now also available to veterans of the guard, current employees of the military department and new recruits.

Another new law kickstarts the process of creating a state defense force, or a militia, operated solely by the state. The state National Guard currently exists under federal and state control, with the governor as the executive in the chain of command. But the guard can be called away from the state by the U.S. president. A state defense force would act as a permanent homeland force for both emergencies and defense. Wyoming wouldn't be the first state to organize such a militia. Nearly 20 other state defense forces are currently in place.

State wildland firefighters can now participate in the state’s retirement system plans . Other new laws created permanent wildland firefighting teams and offered hazard pay in line with federal standards. Managers say the state is now better prepared for this year’s fire season.

Gaming and gambling

Wyoming’s horse racing industry is exploding right now. But its fast growth led to conflicts about how the state and local governments shared revenue and how much say locals had about where new gaming locations could go.

A new law is aimed at giving local governments more power over the rapidly expanding off-track betting locations (OTBs) popping up around the state. Now, a city or town must give approval before the Wyoming Gaming Commission can issue or renew permits for OTB and pari-mutuel gaming locations.

Another law provides definitions for gambling and "bona fide social relationship," which lawmakers say will close loopholes abused by sweepstake houses and utilized by illegal private gambling rings.