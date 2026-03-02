House and Senate pass reconciled budget

The Wyoming House and Senate on Monday each passed the reconciled budget bill that outlines state spending for the next two years.

Prior to the votes, senators and representatives on the Joint Conference Committee (JCC), which negotiated a $170 million gap between the two chambers’ versions, went through the bill in detail, guided by Legislative Service Office (LSO) staffers who explained footnotes and answered technical questions.

The meeting lasted less than half an hour. Members of the JCC then had an hour to review their notes on the budget before presenting it to their respective chambers. Both the House and Senate voted to pass the JCC’s finalized budget on Monday afternoon.

The final bill includes funding for most of the University of Wyoming’s requests. The state’s primary economic development agency, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC), will see its budget cut in half.

Sen. Bill Landen (R-Casper) praised the JCC and their work. He added that cuts to the WBC would affect his community, but the senator was prepared to put in the work.

“I just have to stand and say that my community is tied pretty close with the work of the Wyoming Business Council. A lot of young entrepreneurs and business owners around my community have benefited greatly on that front. But I also understand that there are a lot of concerns,” said Landen. “We're going to work on it, and I've got faith in my colleagues in the executive branch … We'll get it done and [the WBC] will be better than ever.”

According to Sen. Tera Nethercott (R-Cheyenne), the Business Ready Community Grants program was cut. However, Manufacturing Works, the Small Business Development Center and the Wyoming Women's Business Center are “still fully funded for two years and are not part of the cuts that the Business Council received.”

After some questions for clarification and statements made in support of the budget, the Senate adopted the JCC’s budget with 28 ayes and 3 nays. Sen. Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) called for a round of applause for his colleagues, who “held the Senate position” and “did unbelievably well.”

In the House, Reps. John Bear (R-Gillette), Ken Pendergraft (R-Sheridan) and Abby Angelos (R-Gillette) presented the budget with no questions or discussion brought up on the House floor.

“Congratulations, Wyoming will be taken care of for the next two years,” said Speaker of the House Chip Nieman (R-Hulett) after passing the budget with 59 ayes and a single nay.

Gov. Mark Gordon celebrated the passage of a budget significantly closer to his original proposal than what the Joint Appropriations Committee proposed in January . At $53 million below his original proposal, Gordon said the bill was “close to 99%” in similarity.

“What a win for Wyoming!” begins the Governor’s press release . He goes on to thank both chambers for their work.

“I extend my gratitude to the members of the House who courageously opposed the proposed cuts and insisted on asking the tough questions, even late into the night,” his statement reads. “I want to also thank the Senate, whose stalwart leadership paved the way to this amazing victory.”

Sen. Mike Gierau (D-Jackson) told Wyoming Public Radio on Friday that he credited the fast passage of a unified budget to the people of Wyoming more than politicking at the Capitol.

“I think the people of Wyoming saw what happened at that markup in January, and they were mad, and they let us know that [they] were mad. And I think what happened [Friday] was a testament to the people of Wyoming engaging in the process, calling their legislators,” said Gierau.

Gordon is expected to sign the budget later this week, and has the power to line-item veto aspects if he so wishes.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.