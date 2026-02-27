Both Chambers take a hit, but pass a budget quick

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

After the Wyoming House and Senate went in different directions with their respective versions of the budget – landing shy of $170 million apart after several late nights of debate – there were expectations that the committee tasked with finding a compromise had a heavy lift ahead of them.

However, the committee wrapped up much quicker than expected on Friday afternoon.

There were no “Nays” voiced by any members of the Joint Conference Committee (JCC), only “Yays” supporting motions or silence. Lawmakers had talked in advance of the JCC meeting, according to Rep. Daniel Singh (R-Cheyenne), who is not on the JCC. He said it allowed them to work on details before the JCC meeting .

“Earlier today, we went into a House caucus meeting,” said Singh. "It was just the members of the House in that meeting, and we sorted out the details of our position.”

Sen. Mike Gierau (D-Jackson), who was selected for the JCC, said that informal talks had taken place as early as last weekend. Legislators have a state constitutional requirement to pass a balanced budget every two years.

During the JCC’s meeting, Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) said, “We’re doing it this way so that the meeting does not take 12 hours.” After the conference committee concluded, Rep. Ken Pendergraft (R-Sheridan) said he had no comment other than to say, “It went smoothly.”

There was minimal debate, and only a few moments spent tweaking amendments. Legislators were often cracking jokes and smiling.

C. Jordan Uplinger

Despite bipartisan and legislative efficiency, no one truly got what they wanted.

According to Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette), “The Senate moved about $140 million towards our way [the House], and we [the House] moved about $30 million towards their way [the Senate].”

When asked if Bear felt that he “held the line on government growing more than it needs to,” he responded, “No.” Bear is a member of the Freedom Caucus.

“Because this budget is really larger than the budget needed to sustain the same amount of services as we passed in 2024,” said Bear. “But we don’t have a majority in the Senate, and we don’t have a supermajority in the House. So there are certain limitations on what can be accomplished.”

Sen. President Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) also believed it to be a compromise, with a slightly more optimistic twist. “Both sides didn't get everything they wanted, but we [came] to a compromise position and I think it works out best for the state of Wyoming,” said Biteman.

The House contingent of the JCC were able to prevent the expansion of SUN Bucks , a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that offers food assistance to kids during the summer. Members of the Senate who had worked toward restoring much of the governor's original proposal successfully secured funding for the University of Wyoming (UW) and kept the Wyoming Business Council alive with half its original budget. Both entities risk their funding if they fail a review of their expenditures and operations, a trade-off eyed by the Freedom Caucus.

“We receded to the position of the House on the business council, which cuts their funding to one year’s worth of funding, which is somewhere around $12 to $14 million, depending on who you talk to. Basically, after that, they ceded to our position on funding for UW, employee pay, and a lot of other little things,” Gierau told WPR after the meeting concluded.

He added that UW’s funding was restored, including $40 million the Joint Appropriations Committee had cut from the original budget bill. The compromise also re-added numerous “exception” requests for athletics, research, and more.

C. Jordan Uplinger

“It's all in. All the exception requests from University of Wyoming are in the budget,” he said

Gierau said it was “the outcry” from the public, rather than “anything that anyone in the Senate said,” that reversed the proposed cuts to UW.

Now, the reconciled budget bill heads back to the House and Senate for a final vote in each chamber. Once passed, it moves to the governor's desk. Gov. Mark Gordon can line-item veto items, but he can’t restore funding.

The budget session is scheduled to wrap up by March 11.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.