News Stories
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The federal funds come from the second year of Congress’s Rural Health Transformation Program. First-year funding recipients were recently chosen.
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The Wyoming Energy Authority will look into how the global soda ash market is changing and that could mean for the state and local economies.
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‘I’ve never fought fire in that kind of wind before’: Dangerous weather, communication difficulties highlight deadly wildfireThe Knowles Fire in western Colorado killed four firefighters and injured a fifth in Mesa County this summer.
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Democrats keep Teton, Albany County leaders. Freedom Caucus booted from leadership.
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The Foundations For Nations Church had been asked by both the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes to leave after the pastor made controversial remarks in a sermon.
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For new patrol routes, app changes and online driver education, community is grateful, but skeptical that’s enough.
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The FAA cites a “communication issue” that impacted air traffic control, grounding all air traffic.
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More than 80 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem died this year, mostly because of humans. But researchers say overall population numbers remain stable.
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This summer, biologists discovered a fungus in Yellowstone that's lethal to the flying mammals. UW's Riley Bernard says tourists can help.
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UW and the north African nation are studying water scarcity, conservation and tourism. Ambassador Bill Bazzi says students from both nations benefit from the exchange.