Laramie County Community College board approves name change

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Laramie County Community College’s board of trustees recently voted to change the school’s name to Wyoming State College.

"This is an exciting and historic moment for our institution," said Dr. Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College (LCCC). "The name Wyoming State College honors everything that has made LCCC successful while creating a clearer understanding of who we are today and the opportunities available to students here. This decision is not about leaving our history behind. It is about celebrating our history and building upon it as we continue transforming lives through inspired learning."

In a press release , the Cheyenne-based school said the change reflects its growth and evolution since founding in 1968, along with expanded educational opportunities. In addition to offering associate degrees, it now offers applied bachelor’s degrees and workforce certifications.

But another school within Wyoming’s community college system opposed the specific name LCCC chose.

Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) board said the name “Wyoming State College” could suggest that LCCC serves the entire state or holds a distinct statewide status compared to Wyoming’s seven other community colleges. The Riverton school worried it could create unintended confusion, with potential impacts on enrollment, fundraising and branding.

“We understand the challenges LCCC faces with a name that includes ‘Laramie,’ particularly because the city of Laramie is not located in Laramie County and is home to the University of Wyoming,” CWC Board of Trustees Chair Paula Hunker said. “We support LCCC in finding a name that better represents the college and reduces that and other points of confusion.”

The CWC board encouraged LCCC to consider an alternative new name.

Other schools in the system, like Casper College , are also preparing to offer four-year degrees and other pathways to bachelor’s credentials. Western Wyoming College, which just approved its own name change from Western Wyoming Community College, is partnering with the University of Wyoming (UW) on a new Express Transfer Agreement that creates a clear path from an associate degree to a bachelor’s at UW.

Others are seeing significant growth in programs supported by industry partnerships, like Eastern Wyoming College’s Agriculture Department . Northwest College is launching a state-funded initiative to offer dual enrollment to eligible high school students.

LCCC said the transition will happen over the coming months, starting immediately with operational, regulatory and branding activities required to support it. The official transition to the Wyoming State College name will occur on July 1, 2027.