Casper College is one step closer to offering four year degrees

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

For the first time in over 80 years, Casper College is looking to expand its educational opportunities.

Right now, it only offers two-year associate degrees. But in late August, the Casper College Board of Trustees approved plans to offer four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in agribusiness and human services.

“Many students are place bound, and a lot of those students don't want to go somewhere else or transfer, or maybe they don't have the means to transfer,” said College President Brandon Kozan. “This will provide those students an option here that is meaningful. It leads to a good job. It's a highly valued credential.”

Studies have shown almost 70% of people who are born, raised and educated in Wyoming leave the state upon graduation.

“We're trying to really reverse that and get really good paying jobs so our students go to college here, then they stay here, and then they reinvest back in their communities,” Kozan said.

Surveys conducted by the college show that 86% of 58 surveyed agribusiness students and 58% of 327 surveyed human services students said they would likely enroll in the programs, according to Oil City News .

Kozan said this shows not only the college's growth, but also its responsiveness to Natrona County's industry needs.

“When we're working with our community partners and our industry partners and our students, we're actually taking their feedback, and we're acting on that to give them the credentials that they want or the education that they want and really get them set up for meaningful careers,” he said.

Casper College plans to offer the two bachelor's degrees by fall of 2027. The change still needs approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission.