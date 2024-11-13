Northwest College trustees put name change on hold so they can work on a more detailed plan

For the past few years Northwest College in Powell has been considering changing its name to Yellowstone College .

Some trustees hoped that the move would increase the college’s recognizability and enrollment, but on Tuesday they voted to put the name change on hold for now.

In an online survey, a majority of community members, including alumni opposed the change.

The college’s foundation is also not in favor. The foundation submitted a letter to the trustees that outlined concerns including asking for more research, a detailed plan and analysis on fundraising impacts.

At the board of trustees meeting, Trustee John Housel said that the name change committee will address those items.

“We will deal with the concerns, but I can't say that we're going to satisfy everyone, but we're going to make every effort to do so,” he said.

Tara Kuipers, President of the Board of Trustees, told Wyoming Public Radio that there is not yet a timeline for when the resolution will go before the board again

“What I can say is that we will begin working soon and working very diligently to continue exploring the idea that is in the resolution to work hard with our community and our constituents to build understanding and to put together the specifics that are clearly needed in terms of a more detailed plan, timeline, cost outline, etc.,” she said.

During the meeting, board vice president Denise Laursen asked that the committee share more names besides Yellowstone College for future consideration.