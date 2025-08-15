© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming joins 11 states in support of more definition behind ‘Product of USA’ beef labeling

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT
Cattle in sagebrush near Cokeville Meadows.
USFWS Mountain-Prairie via Flickr creative commons license 2.0
Cattle in sagebrush near Cokeville Meadows.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming is joining 11 states in supporting a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over country of origin labeling for beef products. The suit claims the agency allows manufacturers to use “Product of USA” labels on beef that is mainly raised in foreign countries, but then processed in the states.

It was brought by South Dakota ranchers, who say the federal agency erroneously allowed manufacturers to use the label on foreign-sourced beef products. The South Dakota Federal District Court sided with them, and now the case is before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ranchers argue the label should only be used for beef that was bred, born and raised in the United States.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Aug. 14 Wyoming joined an amicus brief supporting the ranchers.

“Hardworking Wyoming ranchers produce and sell the highest quality beef,” said Gordon said in a statement. “Consumers in our state and around the country should be confident that they are purchasing accurately labeled beef products.”

“The Department of Agriculture now acknowledges that use of the label for foreign-sourced beef product conflicts with federal requirements and have asked the court to order the manufacturers to stop falsely labeling their beef as a ‘Product of USA,’” Gordon’s office said.

South Dakota, Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas are the other states that signed the amicus brief.
Kamila Kudelska
