Northwest College in Powell considers name change

People are divided on whether or not Northwest College, a community college in Powell, should change its name to Yellowstone College.

At a recent board of trustees meeting, the majority of those who spoke during the public comment period were in favor of the new moniker. 1500 people have also shared their feedback in a now published online survey . 1074 are opposed, 359 are in favor and the rest were undecided.

Those wanting to see the new name said that Yellowstone’s reputation could help attract students beyond Wyoming and reduce confusion among similarly named colleges.

Faculty Member Elaine DeBuhr who is the chairperson of humanities and visual and performing arts said she’s had to explain to people that Northwest College is in Wyoming not Washington state.

“Yellowstone is a name that the world recognizes. Yellowstone is a gold mine for recognition and essentially free advertising,” she said.

One person not in favor said that the money should be spent elsewhere.

According to the draft resolution, the name change would cost somewhere between $50,000-$100,000.

Speaking during the public comment period, the Northwest College foundation board’s Pres. Steve Rockhold worried it would negatively impact relationships with stakeholders and future fundraising. He said his board opposes the change.

“Secondly, lack of a detailed plan, trustees are not able to detail outcomes from this action such as student recruitment targets and anticipated growth nor have they developed implementation plans including a realistic budget and timeline,” he said.

2024 fall enrollment data is not yet finalized, but a preliminary headcount indicates 1,488 students. Last fall there were 1,389 students.

The college’s 2024 enrollment report shows that historic fall enrollment peaked in 2009 with 2,198 students. Over the past decade the number of students enrolled has declined. The decrease mirrors national trends for public, two-year institutions.

The public will have another opportunity to speak at a meeting on Nov 11. The board is anticipated to vote on the name change then, but that’s not guaranteed.