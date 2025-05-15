Recycling center in Powell innovates with machine that turns glass into sand and gravel

The town of Powell, with its population of close to 6,500 people, wants to be a leader in glass recycling in Wyoming.

The non-profit Powell Valley Recycling just got a new machine that crushes glass. The machine cost $85,000. Board member Sue Woods said it’s unusual for such a small community to have this equipment.

“We will take it [glass] from anywhere in a hundred or 200 mile radius if they wanna drive over here to give their glass to us,” she said.

The crusher turns the glass into sand and gravel that people and businesses can buy for landscaping and other purposes. Woods says the recycling center aims to sell those products in early June once they’ve built up enough inventory.

“ It's really easy to recycle glass because you don't have to take the labels off or even the tops, the lids, the corks, the wax, the little plastic rings or the lid around wine bottles. You don't have to do any of that. Just make sure it's empty and drop it off,” she said.

Woods said less glass will lower the weight of trash going to the landfill, which could save the city money. She said fewer items in the landfill could also help extend the facility’s life.

Powell Valley Recycling is having a tour of their facility and showing how the new glass pulverizer works at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.