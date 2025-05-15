Recycling center in Powell innovates with machine that turns glass into sand and gravel

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 15, 2025 at 4:21 PM MDT
Small pieces of gravel in a glove demonstrate the type of product made by a glass crushing machine.
Denise Kelsey
The glass pulverizer in Powell can turn glass into gravel that can be used for landscaping.

The town of Powell, with its population of close to 6,500 people, wants to be a leader in glass recycling in Wyoming.

The non-profit Powell Valley Recycling just got a new machine that crushes glass. The machine cost $85,000. Board member Sue Woods said it’s unusual for such a small community to have this equipment.

“We will take it [glass] from anywhere in a hundred or 200 mile radius if they wanna drive over here to give their glass to us,” she said.

The crusher turns the glass into sand and gravel that people and businesses can buy for landscaping and other purposes. Woods says the recycling center aims to sell those products in early June once they’ve built up enough inventory.

“ It's really easy to recycle glass because you don't have to take the labels off or even the tops, the lids, the corks, the wax, the little plastic rings or the lid around wine bottles. You don't have to do any of that. Just make sure it's empty and drop it off,” she said.

Woods said less glass will lower the weight of trash going to the landfill, which could save the city money. She said fewer items in the landfill could also help extend the facility’s life.

Powell Valley Recycling is having a tour of their facility and showing how the new glass pulverizer works at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

