The state of Wyoming news, brain research, and more...
Stories
The Colorado River is this tribe's 'lifeblood,' now they want to give it the same legal rights as a personThe move, by the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Arizona and California would give rights of nature to the water, marking a historic first.
Homeowners are trying to take advantage of the federal solar tax credit before it expires. One Wyoming installer is working overtime to squeeze in projects, but is preparing to adapt for slower demand next year.
The town of Ranchester’s population is 1,176, but it's been rapidly growing. That growth means the town hasn’t yet had to make big changes due to property tax cuts, but the mayor doesn’t want to see more.
Senior research scientist Rachael Dunlop took Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann on a tour to see a day in the life of a scientist.
“It was the best case scenario”: Wyoming journalists discuss the closure, and rescue, of 8 newspapersSome say the near miss shows how vulnerable Wyoming’s news ecosystem really is.
‘It's the job of the newspaper to hold up the mirror to the community’: A conversation with the couple who rescued 8 Wyoming newspapersThe eight rural papers were closed down by a national media company, along with dozens of others across the U.S., when it tanked financially.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, there have been a lot of questions about how journalism is doing in the past couple of weeks. We sit down for a roundtable about the state of journalism in Wyoming. Thanks to lawmakers, Wyomingites have seen their property taxes shrink. But it could cost some small towns their savings. And, Wyoming is THE fossil fuel state. But rooftop solar has managed to carve out a niche market. What will that look like now that Congress is rolling back federal incentives? Those stories and more.