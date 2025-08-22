The state of Wyoming news, brain research, and more...

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Published August 22, 2025 at 2:30 PM MDT
Today on the show, there have been a lot of questions about how journalism is doing in the past couple of weeks. We sit down for a roundtable about the state of journalism in Wyoming. Thanks to lawmakers, Wyomingites have seen their property taxes shrink. But it could cost some small towns their savings. And, Wyoming is THE fossil fuel state. But rooftop solar has managed to carve out a niche market. What will that look like now that Congress is rolling back federal incentives? Those stories and more.

