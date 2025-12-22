LCCC tells Cheyenne city council about rebrand plans

Laramie County Community College (LCCC) provided some updates at a Cheyenne City Council work session earlier this month, and spoke to the council about the idea of changing its name.

"Make sure that the college, and the city, and the county are all talking together to make sure that our community is developing in a way that we can capitalize on the great things happening at the college," said Joe Schaffer, LCCC president.

The idea for a name change began back in 2020 when coming to the understanding that in order for Wyoming's economy to grow, the communities must as well.

The state's economy is set to face significant challenges when it comes to the workforce, as high school graduation numbers are on a decline already.

"Our future is dependent on the talent, the individuals that'll come work here, live here, be involved in our communities, and as we look at where those individuals may come from, we have to face the reality that it's going to get more and more challenging to do that from within Wyoming's boarders," said Dr. Schaffer.

The school's name can create limitations in people's mind, such as stigmas around community college and confusion about the location.

The goal with a name change is to help enter bigger surrounding markets to help people see LCCC as the institution they want to come to, and then hopefully connect them to keep them in the state.

"We can produce as many graduates as we want, but if our communities aren't ready to take them, and if there aren't opportunities to live, to work, to recreate in our communities, then we may be preparing somebody else's workforce," said Schaffer.

Enrollment has increased consecutively over the last four years, and just last year they celebrated the largest graduating class.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.