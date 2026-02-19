Senate moves bill that would cement Cheyenne as the new PRCA headquarters

Cheyenne is closer to becoming the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's (PRCA) headquarters. A bill that would provide $15 million to help move the PRCA from Colorado Springs has passed its second reading in the Wyoming Senate.

SF 124 , economic development-rodeo museum, would take the money out of the Wyoming Tourism Reserve and Projects Account. The economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS has already committed another $15 million.

In January, the PRCA board of directors approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to seriously consider moving the organization’s headquarters , the PRCA Hall of Fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy from Colorado by 2029. But that MOU is contingent on whether the Wyoming Legislature approves this $15 million dollars.

During discussion in the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Ogden Driskill (R-Devil’s Tower) said this would be a great thing for the state.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, in my opinion, for the state of Wyoming. In my opinion, this bill plays a role in turning Cheyenne probably into one of our destination spots in the state of Wyoming," said Driskill.

Gov. Mark Gordon has helped advocate for this move. His policy advisor, Seth Ulvestad, told the committee, “There's no better home for the PRCA than right here in Wyoming. This is a unique opportunity to expand our Western traditions and create additional opportunities for our young people to turn their passions into in-state careers."

PRCA’s chief marketing officer, Paul Woody, said they have a plan if this funding comes through.

"Once the funding is complete, then the opportunity to acquire the land for where the headquarters and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame is going to be is the next step,” he said. “And then from there, we get to start talking with the creative people to say, ‘This is what it should look like.’"

The bill needs to pass one more reading in the Senate before it will be considered by the House. Some House members have questioned the need for the state to invest this amount of money into the move.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.