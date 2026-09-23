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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Game and Fish confirms CWD in a moose for the second time ever

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:21 PM MDT
A bull moose stands in some trees.
Timothy G. Lumley
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Flickr

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) confirmed chronic wasting disease (CWD) in an adult bull moose in the Pilot Hill area east of Laramie.

On Sept. 2, a member of the public reported the moose to the department after observing it suddenly collapse and die. The Game and Fish’s Wildlife Health Laboratory and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory confirmed the animal had CWD and are performing additional diagnostic tests to learn more about the animal's overall health before it died.

The always fatal neurological disease has been already found in deer and elk in the same geographic area. It’s only been detected in moose one other time in the state, near Bedford in western Wyoming in 2008.

The department is encouraging hunters who harvest in Moose Hunt Area 45 this season to have their animal tested. More information and detailed instructions on collecting and submitting samples can be found on the WGFD website.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Chronic Wasting DiseaseMooseLaramieWyoming Game and Fish Department
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
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