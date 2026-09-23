Game and Fish confirms CWD in a moose for the second time ever

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) confirmed chronic wasting disease (CWD) in an adult bull moose in the Pilot Hill area east of Laramie.

On Sept. 2, a member of the public reported the moose to the department after observing it suddenly collapse and die. The Game and Fish’s Wildlife Health Laboratory and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory confirmed the animal had CWD and are performing additional diagnostic tests to learn more about the animal's overall health before it died.

The always fatal neurological disease has been already found in deer and elk in the same geographic area. It’s only been detected in moose one other time in the state, near Bedford in western Wyoming in 2008.