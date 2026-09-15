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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Game and Fish lifts two more fishing closures

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 15, 2026 at 2:08 PM MDT
A man holds his arms over his head, casting a fly rod in tall grass next to a river
KHOL in Jackson

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has lifted two afternoon fishing closures downstream of the Lusby Public Access Area on the North Platte River and on Deer Creek through the Deer Creek Public Access Area.

The voluntary closures went into effect in late July to protect fish during periods of high water temperatures. Cooler weather in the Casper area has brought the rivers back down to a safer level for fish.

Though the closures are lifted, WGFD is asking anglers to stay mindful of water temperatures and not fish if they’re around 70 degrees or warmer. The department also asks anglers to land fish fast, keep them in the water while removing hooks and ideally use barbless hooks.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy FishingWyoming Game and Fish DepartmentNorth Platte River
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
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