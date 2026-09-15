Game and Fish lifts two more fishing closures

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has lifted two afternoon fishing closures downstream of the Lusby Public Access Area on the North Platte River and on Deer Creek through the Deer Creek Public Access Area.

The voluntary closures went into effect in late July to protect fish during periods of high water temperatures. Cooler weather in the Casper area has brought the rivers back down to a safer level for fish.

Though the closures are lifted, WGFD is asking anglers to stay mindful of water temperatures and not fish if they’re around 70 degrees or warmer. The department also asks anglers to land fish fast, keep them in the water while removing hooks and ideally use barbless hooks.