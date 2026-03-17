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Teton Adaptive Run, Roll, and Ride - Wilson

Teton Adaptive Run, Roll, and Ride - Wilson

A race for everyBODY! Join Teton Adaptive for a fun run, walk, bike, or roll through Wilson in a 4-mile race meant to bring our community together! Afterwards, enjoy time on the lawn at the Stagecoach Bar. Any food purchased at Streetfood or drinks purchased at Stagecoach will provide a kickback back to TA!

Local businesses have donated a variety of auction items, and our grand raffle prize is a JHMR Grand ByPass! By one ticket or a bundle for a chance to win!

The Stagecoach Bar
15-25
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teton Adaptive
3072032223
maggie@tetonadaptive.org
tetonadaptive.org
The Stagecoach Bar
5755 W, 5755 W WY-22
Wilson , Wyoming 83014
https://stagecoachbarwilsonwy.com/