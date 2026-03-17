Teton Adaptive Run, Roll, and Ride - Wilson

A race for everyBODY! Join Teton Adaptive for a fun run, walk, bike, or roll through Wilson in a 4-mile race meant to bring our community together! Afterwards, enjoy time on the lawn at the Stagecoach Bar. Any food purchased at Streetfood or drinks purchased at Stagecoach will provide a kickback back to TA!

Local businesses have donated a variety of auction items, and our grand raffle prize is a JHMR Grand ByPass! By one ticket or a bundle for a chance to win!