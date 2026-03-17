The Hub Bicycles is excited to announce the 14th Annual Jackson Hole Community Bike Swap, taking place the weekend of June 6–7, 2026. This annual event helps keep bikes in circulation, makes cycling more accessible for the community, and supports local pathways and bicycling advocacy. Entry fees and 15% of all bike sales will be donated to Friends of Pathways.

Selling a bike?

Bike check-in will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Hub Bicycles. The cost to sell is $10 for kids’ bikes and $25 for adult bikes. Bikes should be in good working order and ready to ride. No swap day drop-offs will be accepted. Sellers looking for guidance pricing their bikes should visit bicyclebluebook.com.

Buying a bike?

The Bike Swap will take place on Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Early entry begins at 10 a.m. for $10, with free entry beginning at 10:30 a.m.

This event is open to all kinds of bikes, including kids’ bikes, town cruisers, road bikes, mountain bikes, commuter bikes, and everything in between. Whether you are looking to sell a bike you no longer use or find an affordable ride for the summer, the Community Bike Swap is one of the best ways to get rolling in Jackson Hole.

For more information, contact The Hub Bicycles.

info@thehubbikes.com

307-200-6144

