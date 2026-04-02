UW names Shane Reeves its next president

The University of Wyoming (UW) has named Shane Reeves as its next president, setting him up to take on the role this summer.

Reeves is a brigadier general who has served in several legal positions for the U.S. military across a 30-year career and taught law at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He currently serves as West Point’s chief academic advisor.

The new president will embark on a four-year contract with a $500,000 salary.

A UW news release published late Thursday notes Reeves’ Wyoming roots as “a Sweetwater County native” and Rock Springs High School graduate, while touting his “distinguished military, academic and leadership career.”

Reeves graduated from West Point in 1996 and began his Army career with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. In 2003, he earned a law degree from the College of William and Mary and was later deployed to Iraq where he received a Bronze Star for his combat service.

“Throughout my Army career, I have worked with and learned from amazing people who are engaged daily in important work for our nation where communicating, innovating, winning and, most importantly, leading with character are essential,” Reeves said in the release. “I look forward to applying those same characteristics as president of this amazing university.”

Taking the helm in July, Reeves will replace outgoing president Ed Seidel, who is stepping down after six years in Old Main.

Seidel joined UW in 2020, as the university grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. He oversaw the creation of the School of Computing and guided UW to secure a prestigious R1 research status .

Last year, the UW Faculty Senate took a vote of no confidence in his leadership following the removal of a popular engineering dean , the earlier ouster of Seidel’s former provost and the rocky but short tenure of a controversial health sciences dean .