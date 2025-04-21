UW's School of Computing to officially leave College of Engineering

The University of Wyoming's (UW) School of Computing will soon be an independent unit on campus, similar to the Haub School or School of Energy Resources.

The school aims to provide computational support for education and research in a wide range of disciplines across campus. It shares nearly 20 faculty with other departments and UW says more than 300 students are currently enrolled in the school’s classes.

The UW Board of Trustees announced April 16 the School of Computing would be separating from the College of Engineering, where it has grown up in the last three years.

Since its formation in 2022, the school has been run by Garbielle Allen, an accomplished scholar and the romantic partner of UW President Ed Seidel.

Under Allen's leadership, the school has expanded its education and research prowess as well as its funding sources in preparation for its eventual independence.

That funding has included half a million dollars annually from the Tier 1 Engineering Initiative. That's a pool of state funding meant to make UW one of the nation's best engineering schools.

This transfer caused a high-profile dispute between the engineering dean, administrators and state lawmakers. The transfer has since been halted. The engineering dean, meanwhile, was ousted for allegedly failing to make progress on the Tier 1 goals.

Allen will be stepping down from her leadership role before the school goes independent this summer. UW will soon launch a national search for her replacement.

