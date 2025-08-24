© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Judge dismisses lawsuit to remove transgender sister from UW sorority

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published August 24, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
A woman speaks behind a lectern, holding a transgender flag
Jeff Victor
/
The Laramie Reporter
Artemis Langford speaks during Laramie PrideFest's candlelight vigil for Matthew Shepard. Langford, who was thrust into the national spotlight by a federal lawsuit seeking to boot her from a UW sorority, graduated in May 2025.

Sororities are free to induct whomever they want, including transgender sisters. That's according to the final ruling in a federal lawsuit that started at the University of Wyoming (UW) more than two years ago.

"Having considered the issues presented (again), we find that the majority of the claims must be dismissed on the grounds that this Court still may not interfere with [the sorority's] contractually valid interpretation of its own Bylaws," writes U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson in the final ruling.

In 2023, a few members of Kappa Kappa Gamma’s UW chapter sued their national organization, seeking to force the removal of a transgender sister.

The lawsuit was dismissed once before and rejected by an appeals court before being refiled in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.

On Aug. 22, the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. In the ruling, Judge Johnson writes the court would not enforce any particular definition of a 'woman.'

"Nothing in the Bylaws or the Standing Rules requires Kappa to narrowly define the words "women" or "woman" to include only those individuals born with a certain set of reproductive organs, particularly when even the dictionary cited by Plaintiffs offers a more expansive definition," Johnson writes. "Nor has Kappa or the Fraternity Council concealed this definition from its members: in fact, it has published and distributed multiple texts clarifying the issue."

The federal suit thrust the transgender sorority member in question, Artemis Langford, into the national spotlight. She told Wyoming Public Radio she received death threats after Fox News' Megyn Kelly suggested Langford had joined the sorority to creep on women.

"Every day I woke up feeling like, 'Oh, why does my mouth taste bad?' And then realizing like, 'Oh, my heart is racing and my mouth tastes like cotton. Oh, I'm having a panic attack.' Like I'm waking up with a panic attack," she said. "I just had to push, push, push to succeed. And somehow I managed to get through it."

Langford is now suing the lawyers who represented the sorority sister plaintiffs for damages. While she once envisioned "growing old" in Wyoming, she moved out of state this month, citing the stresses of the lawsuit and national attention, as well as a spate of new anti-trans laws passed in Wyoming over the last three years.

Those laws restrict access to gender-affirming care, require school counselors to out gay and transgender students to their parents, and ban transgender women and girls from high school and college sports teams.

President Trump's Department of Education has alleged that UW is violating Title IX, the federal law mandating gender equality in schools, by allowing a trans-inclusive sorority to operate on campus. It announced an investigation into UW in June.
Tags
News University of WyomingSororitiesAlan JohnsontransgenderLGBTQ
Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor