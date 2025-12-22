© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

UW Athletics asks state for an extra $6 million to its budget

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM MST
UW Football Game
University of Wyoming Alumni Association
/
University of Wyoming Alumni Association
UW Football Game

The University of Wyoming’s (UW) athletics department is asking the state for an extra $6 million for its budget in the next two years. This comes after a recent survey found a large majority of Wyomingites say the department is important to the state’s and UW’s identity and prestige.

This is the second time in two years that the UW athletic department has asked the state for more money. Athletic Director Tom Burman mentioned that as he testified to the Joint Appropriations Committee, explaining why the money was needed.

The department’s total budget is about $53 million. Burman told lawmakers $11 million of that comes from the state, $5 million from the Cowboy Joe donor club and $36 million from self-generated funds like ticket sales, licensing, media rights, etc. Burman is asking all partners to increase the money to the department.

He said that’s not enough, adding that compared to other Division 1 athletics programs in the Rocky Mountains, the department is in the lower third.

“Athletics is becoming significantly more costly as travel, health care, equipment, staffing, general operations has seen significant inflation,” he said. “If you look at the $5 million match and compare that to when the program started, the buying power has been reduced by over $2 million.”

He said the extra $6 million over the next two years would go to supporting teams to win and in the experience student athletes have like

scholarships, summer school, academic support, recruiting, travel, health care, etc.

If the department doesn’t get the extra funds, Burman said they would have to make cuts to the program.

“Some may define it as draconian cuts, which may include sport elimination, scholarship elimination, staffing reductions and all of those lead to declining support from ticket revenues, media partnerships, corporate partnerships. It just becomes very difficult to function,” he said.

Burman added things could get even more dire for the program.

“It will lead us down a road that could force Wyoming to decide if it wants a Division 1 program or wants to compete against Chadron State College. The people of Wyoming clearly do not want that,” he said.

Burman was referring to a Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center survey released earlier this month. The center is based at UW.

It asked 850 randomly selected Wyomingites whether they thought it was appropriate to use state funds to support the athletic department. Fifty-three percent responded “yes.” It also found that 73 percent agreed that the athletics program helps with the visibility and prestige of UW.

Eighty-seven percent of the respondents said they were fan of UW sports. The programs with the highest level of fan support were football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, rodeo, volleyball and wrestling.

Legislators will decide whether to grant this request or not in February during the budget session.
Tags
Sports wyoming footballUniversity of WyomingUniversity of Wyoming athleticsbudget
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Stories