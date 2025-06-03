Feds launch Title IX investigation at UW over trans-inclusive sorority

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the University of Wyoming. The department alleges UW violated Title IX, the federal law mandating gender equality in schools, by allowing a transgender student to join a sorority.

"A school receiving federal funding that supports, sponsors, or promotes a sorority or fraternity, must meet its obligations under Title IX to protect its students from sex-based harassment and sexual assault, regardless of the sorority or fraternity's policy," states a news release announcing the investigation. "A sorority that admits male students is no longer a sorority by definition and thus loses the Title IX statutory exemption for a sorority's single-sex membership practices."

Nationwide, the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority welcomes transgender women. In 2022, its UW chapter inducted a transgender student. A group of six sorority members then sued the national organization , seeking to kick out their trans sister and ban all trans membership in Kappa across the country.

The group lost that case and their appeal , but is preparing to refile the suit again this month. The lawsuit has gained significant national attention, particularly in conservative and right-wing media.

The news release suggests the department could strip UW of its federal funding. The department is also investigating a Colorado public school district.

The department highlighted both investigations while naming June "Title IX Month." June is popularly known as LGBTQ+ Pride Month .

"June will now be dedicated to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity," states the Department of Education release. "Throughout the month, the Department will highlight actions taken to reverse the Biden Administration’s legacy of undermining Title IX and announce additional actions to protect women in line with the true purpose of Title IX."

The Biden administration interpreted Title IX as providing protection against discrimination based on gender identity. That decision prompted Wyoming and other states to sue the department . But that suit became moot when the Trump administration came into office.