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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Former Wyoming state senate president honored with flags at half-staff on Saturday

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:11 PM MDT
Portrait of Brigadier General Boyd L. Eddins, serving in the United States Air Force Reserve in 1985.
U.S. National Archives
Portrait of Brigadier General Boyd L. Eddins, serving in the United States Air Force Reserve in 1985.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered flags lowered to half-staff tomorrow in honor of Boyd Lavell Eddins, a former state senate president and Lincoln County commissioner.

Eddins was born to a ranching family in Thayne in 1933. He spent his youth on the farm before earning a degree in aeronautics from Utah State University. In 1956, he reported for active duty in the United States Air Force and later served in the Air Force Reserve, where he was promoted to Major General after 37 years of service.

Eddins went on to earn three more degrees, including a doctorate from the University of Wyoming, and moved his family to a ranch just outside of Smoot, Wyoming. He spent the rest of his life taking care of cattle and operating a flying service business. He served as a Republican in Wyoming’s 16th State Senate District, representing parts of Lincoln and Weston counties, from 1982 to 1996.

Eddins passed away in December of last year. A memorial service will be held tomorrow in Afton at 11 a.m.
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News Wyoming LegislatureAir Force
Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Hailing from Melrose, MA, Ellis Iurilli-Hough is a student at Connecticut College with a passion for journalism. He currently works at his school newspaper, where he serves as the Opinions Editor, and has experience covering local news for his city paper. A double major in Civic Literacy and Philosophy, he’s interested in a variety of topics, and enjoys reporting on politics, education, environment, and local events. He’s also an avid runner for his college’s cross country and track teams, reader, birder, traveler, outdoor enthusiast, and enjoyer of all things creative. In his short time at WPR, he hopes to leave a lasting impact on the people who read his stories, and the entire Wyoming community."
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