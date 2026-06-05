Former Wyoming state senate president honored with flags at half-staff on Saturday

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered flags lowered to half-staff tomorrow in honor of Boyd Lavell Eddins, a former state senate president and Lincoln County commissioner.

Eddins was born to a ranching family in Thayne in 1933. He spent his youth on the farm before earning a degree in aeronautics from Utah State University. In 1956, he reported for active duty in the United States Air Force and later served in the Air Force Reserve, where he was promoted to Major General after 37 years of service.

Eddins went on to earn three more degrees, including a doctorate from the University of Wyoming, and moved his family to a ranch just outside of Smoot, Wyoming. He spent the rest of his life taking care of cattle and operating a flying service business. He served as a Republican in Wyoming’s 16th State Senate District, representing parts of Lincoln and Weston counties, from 1982 to 1996.

Eddins passed away in December of last year. A memorial service will be held tomorrow in Afton at 11 a.m.