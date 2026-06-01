Wyoming Public Media Wins Two Regional Murrow Awards

Wyoming Public Media is pleased to announce two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the “Digital” and “Excellence in Sound” categories by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The Murrow Award, granted by the Radio Television Digital News Association, has honored outstanding achievements in electronic journalism since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that the legendary Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. They are considered among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news. Wyoming Public Media competes in the Small Radio Station category for Region 3, which includes Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

The two Wyoming Public Media reporters who received awards on May 28th were Caitlin Tan and Jordan Uplinger.

Caitlin Tan, WPM’s Natural Resource & Energy Reporter until recently, won the Regional Murrow Award for “Excellence in Sound” for her feature: “Trona Mine Tour,” which takes listeners into a mine 1,600 feet underground in southwestern Wyoming.

Jordan Uplinger, WPM’s Wyoming State Government Digital Reporter, won the Regional Murrow Award in the “Digital” category for his feature story: “Horse Racing Industry” and a series of Instagram reels tied to the story. (Horse Racing Reel 1, Reel 2, and Reel 3)

“Jordan and Caitlin represent excellence in journalism that is the envy of any station,” says Christina Kuzmych, WPM General Manager. “These two journalists came to WPM as interns and developed into consummate reporters whose work is recognized nationally. They’re a tribute to Wyoming and the University. Let’s hope we can keep them in Wyoming!”

Until recently, Caitlin Tan served as the award-winning WPM Natural Resource and Energy Reporter. She was lured away by the national program, Marketplace, and can be heard on WPM reporting under the Marketplace brand.

“Successes like Caitlin‘s and Jordan‘s are a testament to our donors that WPM has the capacity to train and mentor nationally recognized rising stars," says Kuzmych.

Since 2005, Wyoming Public Media has won a combination of over 30 regional and national Murrow awards and has received over 90 awards from other organizations.

In 2026, WPM’s retired News Director of 34 years, Bob Beck, was honored with an Honorary Doctorate of Letters by the University of Wyoming, recognizing his years of service to Wyoming.

Earlier this year, Wyoming Public Media reporters won six Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards from the Colorado Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Among the winning entries were two first-place CO SPJ awards:

The “1st Place Podcast” was awarded to an episode of The Modern West podcast, “Boys, Booze and Wolves,” by WPM reporters Caitlin Tan and Melodie Edwards. The winning episode was part of The Modern West podcast’s 10th season, “The Gray In Between.”

“1st Place Religion Feature” was awarded to Chris Clements for his story, “The government services one Wyoming lawmaker thinks churches can take a lead on.”

Wyoming Public Media reporter, Jordan Uplinger, is available for interviews at cuplinge@uwyo.edu or at 307-314-8966.

Listen to award-winning Wyoming Public Radio news stories archived and streaming at WyomingPublicMedia.org.