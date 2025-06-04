Wyoming Public Media Wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Wyoming Public Media is pleased to announce several awards the statewide network won during 2024. Among these, Wyoming Public Media was awarded three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, in the “Excellence in Sound” and “Hard News” categories as well as the “News Documentary” category. These stories will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

Caitlin Tan, WPM’s Natural Resource & Energy Reporter, was presented the award for “Excellence in Sound” for her feature, Beavers do it best. Humans recreate the animal’s engineering to restore a waterway in Sweetwater County. Caitlin Tan also won an award for “Hard News,” featuring her story, Anthrax. Cattle. Ranchers. Government mistrust. The fallout of Elk Mountain’s rare disease outbreak. Melodie Edwards, Reporter and WPM Podcast Producer, was awarded a Regional Murrow Award for the “News Documentary” category, featuring Wolves #2101 and #2301: Part Three of High Altitude Tales, an episode of The Modern West podcast’s 8th season, “High Altitude Tales.”

The Edward R. Murrow Award, honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism, highlights recipients who demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. These awards, granted by the Radio Television Digital News Association, are considered among the most prestigious accolades in broadcast and digital news. Broadcast and digital news outlets in Wyoming compete against commercial and non-commercial stations in Region 3, which includes Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. WPM competes in the small market category.

According to WPM General Manager, “WPM’s remarkable news department shines a spotlight on Wyoming, sharing the distinctive stories of her residents. Their dedication to quality journalism not only exemplifies media excellence but also reflects the commitment of both the public and the university to support this vital state network.”

Earlier this year, Wyoming Public Media reporters won a total of five Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards from the Colorado Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The “1st Place Podcast” was awarded to an episode of The Modern West podcast, “Chasing the Dragon,” produced by Hanna Merzbach, WPM reporter, along with Tyler Pratt, with additional reporting from KHOL’s Emily Cohen and Sophia Boyd-Fliegel, with the Jackson Hole News and Guide. The winning episode, “Chasing the Dragon” was part of The Modern West podcast’s 8th season, “High Altitude Tales.” Melodie Edwards is the executive producer of The Modern West podcast series. Other Top of the Rockies winners by WPM reporters included: Caitlin Tan, 2nd Place “Health Feature” for Anthrax. Cattle. Ranchers. Government mistrust, Chris Clements, 3rd Place “Politics Feature” for Obstacles remain to complete the sale of the Kelly Parcel to Grand Teton National Park, Caitlin Tan, 3rd Place “Solutions Journalism” for How a little nonprofit is playing a big role as demands grow and budgets shrink on Wyoming’s largest forest, Caitlin Tan, 3rd Place “Sports Feature” for Skijoring brings cowboys and skiers to small towns, and Hannah Habermann, 3rd Place “Education Feature” for Our tool bag.

Since 2005, Wyoming Public Media has won a combination of over 30 regional and national Murrow awards and received over 50 awards from other organizations. Listen to The Modern West podcast series and award-winning Wyoming Public Radio news stories archived and streaming at WyomingPublicMedia.org.

